Members of a three-man board for settling the crucial steel dispute report to President Harry Truman at the White House in Washington, on Sept. 10, 1949. The content of their report was kept secret. From left are: David L. Cole, of Patterson, N.J. a lawyer; President Truman (seated), Judge Samuel I. Rosenman, New York ; and Dr. Carroll R. Daugherty of Northwestern University, chairman. (AP Photo)