As a thank you for all that local school staff does for the city's future leaders, 807 apples were given as treats to 15 Faribault area schools by Faribault’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit #43 from Apple Creek Orchard. Pictured are Paulette Jameson, Kathy Larson, Winnie Hughes, Laura Truman, Jeanette Hammond, Louise Flom and Karen Rasmussen. Also delivering, but not shown were Christy Dore and Mary Lillquist. National Education Week is Nov. 15 to 19, the week before Thanksgiving. (Photo courtesy of Karen Rasmussen)