In a press release from The Paradise Center for the Arts, it states Central Park, with its wide open space, "perfect" for soccial distancing, has become a great music venue this summer for the city of Faribault; and The Paradise Center for the Arts has another "stand out" musician on stage this Friday night.
Mark Joseph’s show starts at 7 p.m. and all ages are welcome.
Joseph is known for his blues inspired music and exceptional skills on the guitar.
This show is free of charge, but The Paradise Center for the Arts will gladly accept any donations. The Caron Family sponsored the event in an effort to help support the theater and its programs.
Sara Caron said, “My entire family has special memories from the theater. My mom saw her first movie there, I had my first kiss in the back row, and more recently, my niece has acted in a couple of plays. We wanted to do something to help in these difficult times and we hope that people will come out and open their hearts and wallets.”
Call The Paradise Center for the Arts at 507-332-7372 with any questions.