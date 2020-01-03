After receiving a memorial donation from the family of retired Rice County Sheriff Dave Schweisthal, the Rice County Deputy Sheriff’s Association is currently accepting applications for two $500 law enforcement scholarships to be awarded for the 2019-20 school year.
Applicants must be currently enrolled in a law enforcement program at an accredited school and reside within Rice County. Applicants must apply by Jan. 10, 2020.
For a scholarship application, please go to the Sheriff’s Office website, co.rice.mn.us/208/Sheriffs-Office.
Mail your completed applications to:
Rice County Sheriff’s Office
Attention: Deputy Berndtson
118 3rd Street NW
Faribault, MN 55021