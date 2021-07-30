We had been together in this room before but today seemed different somehow. Something was about to happen, something I wouldn’t like.
“Do you like it?” he said, pointing to a small red machine on the counter. “I got it for you. One cup of perfect coffee at a time.” He was always so calm, those dark blue eyes soft and agreeable while I came to him full of fear and doubt. Wine would help, and imagined him pulling the cork from a dark green bottle. It’d be French wine, bottled before 2016 and he would show me the label to see if I approved.
I bit my lip. He frowned and I noticed that the small lines between his eyes had become a little deeper. “It’s hard, I know it is but we’ll do this together and I think, in time, you’ll find it’s not so bad.”
Behind him I could see steam rising from the machine and the rich, wonderful smell of coffee.
He smiled. “It won’t be long now, can you wait?” “Oh yes,” I said, twisting my engagement ring, “I can wait.” I’d intended to take off the ring before I came but I’d forgotten. No wonder I was nervous. What would he think? Would being engaged change things?
“Ah, it’s ready,” he said, smiling. He carefully carried my coffee to the table. The shiny black mug looked expensive, he must be a rich man. I was a lucky woman, I knew that, but still, I was nervous. It wasn’t our first time but every time we met was fraught with peril.
“I’ll just make a cup for myself and then we’ll be on our way. Ready to get started on your taxes?”