For those thinking about starting or expanding their family, the OB-GYN experts from Mayo Clinic Health System in Faribault hold the "Growing Your Family" for participants to learn more about prenatal health and pregnancy preparation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's, 1000 Shumway Ave., in Faribault.
The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
The presentation will include these topics and experts:
• "Preparing Your Body for Pregnancy"
Kristina Rauenhorst, M.D., will discuss what you can do to prepare your body for the healthiest pregnancy possible, including what you should eat and drink, exercise recommendations, and recommended testing.
• "Making Good Choices in Pregnancy: How Your Lifestyle Affects Your Pregnancy"
Elizabeth Fetzer, M.D., will discuss the choices you make in pregnancy can have a big impact on you and your newborn during and after delivery. Learn easy lifestyle adjustments to ensure a happy, healthy baby and mom.
• "Postdelivery: Your New Normal"
John T. Smith, M.D., will discuss the numerous changes that women go through after delivery. Learn lifestyle modifications and tips that may help you determine your new normal with your newborn.
After the presentations, attendees will be invited to visit with the experts to ask additional questions.
Registration is required. Call 507-446-1604 to register by Feb. 26. Callers should leave a voicemail with the number attending in their party and consider themselves registered.