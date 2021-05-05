Rice County Public Health to host COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at the Rice County Government Services Building, 320 NW Third St., Faribault. Must be 18 years or older. Openings available.
Participants are urged to use the south entrance. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, but walk-in appointments will be available.
The registration link to make an appointment can be found at co.rice.mn.us/528/COVID-19-VACCINE-INFORMATION.
Call Rice County Public Health at 507-332-5910, 507-332-5922, 507-332-5928 or 507-332-5966 for assistance with registering online.