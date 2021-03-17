The city of Dundas has set its annual Clean-up Day from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, May 8 at the Mill Towns Trailhead parking lot area, 215 Railway St.
Residents can drop off the following items at no charge: household garbage, bulk items and construction waste including; windows, doors, lumber, shingles, sheetrock and scrap metal.
The following items are accepted, but residents will be assessed a fee: mattress or box spring ($35 each) and appliances, electronics, computers, monitors ($25).
Anyone dropping off items must provide proof of Dundas residency.