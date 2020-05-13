Bethlehem Academy announced their Students of the Month on Thursday, May 7. Bethlehem Academy is currently in distance learning due the COVID-19 pandemic, so in lieu of an onsite event, faculty prepared a video awards ceremony.

MS SOM May 2020.jpg

Bethlehem Academy Middle School Students of the Month pictured from left, top, Aubrianna Howard, Michael Crone and Claire Linnemann. Bottom, Monica Wilder, Yesenia Marquez, Michael Morse and Maija Bauer. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)

Seven middle school students were honored and congratulated via the awards ceremony video, which ran live on Bethlehem Academy’s Facebook page. A video honoring and celebrating nine high school students followed. Both videos are still available at facebook.com/FaribaultBA/

HS SOM May 2020.jpg

Bethlehem Academy High School Students of the Month pictured from left, top, Abigail Goodwin, Riley Langenfeld, Kaitlyn Kotek and Grady Goodwin. Bottom, Justin Delesha, Noah Ardolf, Kate Trump, Francis Volkmuth and Mercedes Huerta. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)
Load comments