Bethlehem Academy announced their Students of the Month on Thursday, May 7. Bethlehem Academy is currently in distance learning due the COVID-19 pandemic, so in lieu of an onsite event, faculty prepared a video awards ceremony.
Seven middle school students were honored and congratulated via the awards ceremony video, which ran live on Bethlehem Academy’s Facebook page. A video honoring and celebrating nine high school students followed. Both videos are still available at facebook.com/FaribaultBA/