Anguish shows on the face of James Thompson, 25, as his mother, right, exhorts him to “pray harder, son” in the Lawrence County jail yard in Ironton, Ohio, Oct. 17, 1935. He knelt in prayer as he was being removed to the Ohio Penitentiary death row to await execution for the deaths of two men in a train wreck. At left is the Rev. James Stepro. Thompson and an accomplice were accused of wrecking the train in order to steal the mail. (AP Photo)