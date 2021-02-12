Junior Achievement invites all local youth to register for the JA Inspire Virtual Career Expo. This online career fair provides middle and high school youth with equitable access to exploring various future career pathways.
Nearly 20,000 students throughout Greater Minnesota, the Twin Cities, North Dakota, and western Wisconsin already committed. Through the interactive virtual program, youth will be inspired by participating companies and gain real insight on aligning their interests with career industries, job opportunities, and post-secondary education options. Students will walk away with downloadable career information from featured businesses and will have access to the platform for 3 months.
More information can be found at www.jaum.org. Registration must be completed by Monday, Feb. 22 to secure a spot in this program. JA will then provide additional instructions on activating a virtual presence through company information, career opportunities, photos and videos. Those who do not wish to participate in the JA Inspire Virtual Career Expo but wish to support this program may make an online donation at www.jaum.org/donate-owatonna. All funds locally secured will remain in the Owatonna area.