Gillis named to University of Wisconsin-Stout's dean's list

Maddi Gillis, of Faribault, earned a spot on the University of Wisconsin-Stout's dean's list for the 2019 fall semester. The award, formerly known as the Chancellor's Award, is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.