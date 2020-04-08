U.S. Rep. Angie Craig will hold a virtual town hall with constituents focused on the coronavirus pandemic at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 16 streamed live on Craig's Facebook page, to allow constituents to ask questions about the coronavirus while staying home. The town hall will include Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy Director at the University Minnesota, Michael T. Osterholm and President of the River Heights Chamber of Commerce, Jennifer Gale. Osterholm will provide an update on the pandemic and Jennifer Gale will serve as the moderator.
Craig has committed to holding at least one town hall-style public meeting with a robust question and answer period at least once a month. The final 15 minutes of the town hall will be opened to questions on any topic from constituents answered by Craig.