FHS class of 1955

Twenty-five members of the Faribault High School class of 1955 met recently at the Signature Bar and Grill for their annual get-together. The class had 167 graduates, of which 68 are deceased. They will continue to meet each year for lunch on the second Friday after Labor weekend as long as they are able to do so. Class members also gather the second Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. at Bernie's Restaurant, Faribault. Call Donna Young, 507-331-7919 for information. Pictured, are back, from left, Lester Sommers, Gene Trench, Keith Stoos, Sheldon Dalby, Dan Siebert, Jim Story, Bob Gustafson, Kathleen (O'Hara) Petrie, Ron Parker and Bruce Purdie. Middle, Jim Malek, Andy Greenshields, Carolyn (Cowan) Evenstad, Helen (Harkins) Velzke, Carol (Ruble) Willert, Lorraine (Kuchinka) Dudley, Margelaine (Krenske) Duchene and Marla Rae (Zick) Montbriand. Front, Richard Carlander, Charlotte (Poch) McDonough, Joan (Naseth) Kiekenapp, Donna (Young) Schuenke, Pat (Gear) Trench, Lois (Degen) Hansonand Joan (Moriarity) Van Houdt. (Photo courtesy of Bruce Purdie)
Load comments