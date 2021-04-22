Seeking to slow the spread of COVID-19 and buy more time to vaccinate more Minnesotans, the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education on Thursday issued updated guidance to support COVID-19 testing for students in middle and high school as well as any Minnesotans participating in organized sports.
Reflecting ongoing concerns about the potential of sports and other group activities to contribute to COVID-19 transmission, the state is now urging athletes, coaches, referees, volunteers and other participants to get tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. Students not participating in sports or other group activities are still strongly encouraged to test every two weeks.
The guidance comes as Minnesota is experiencing increased community spread of COVID-19 and an especially high circulation of variants. Health officials now estimate that 60% of all COVID-19 cases in Minnesota are associated with the B.1.1.7 variant, a more transmissible version of the virus that may be associated with more severe symptoms. Much of the spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks has been seen in younger Minnesotans, particularly among middle and high school.
To encourage the regular testing that is most beneficial to limit spread, the Minnesota Department of Education is encouraging Minnesota middle and high schools to make COVID-19 testing more accessible for students by offering testing options onsite.
The state will provide free COVID-19 saliva test kits for any middle school, high school and organized sports team. Students are also currently able to send their at-home tests back to the lab through their schools. In addition to testing, it is critical that Minnesotans remain vigilant about the other tried-and-true protective measures of masking up, social distancing, and staying home when sick.
As the state emphasizes testing in sports and the protective benefits this offers, participants in outdoor sports will have the option to remove their face covering while on the field or court. Face coverings must continue to be worn while not actively playing, for example on the sidelines or in the dugout. Face coverings must also continue to be worn at all times for indoor sports.
• Walk in or schedule an appointment for a test at one of the state’s COVID-19 Community Testing Sites. Find one at mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/testing-locations/community-testing.jsp.
• Order a test through the COVID-19 Test at Home program at health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/athome.html.