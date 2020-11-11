Back by popular demand, five online horse certificate courses will be offered by UMN Extension in 2021.
Courses include equine biosecurity, manure management, basic horse nutrition, growing and feeding horse hay, and horse pasture establishment and management. The 6-week courses begin on Monday, Jan. 4 and conclude on Sunday, Feb. 14. Registration ($75 per course) is required by Jan. 3 and each course is limited to 100 participants. Interested individuals can find more information and register on the UMN Extension website.
Courses are recommended for adult learners (ages 18 and older) but are open to everyone. Courses do not result in college credit.
