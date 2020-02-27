This year’s Paradise Center for the Arts’ St. Patrick’s Day Event includes music by two different bands, plus the fun of Irish step dancers.
The evening kicks off with Norah Rendell, a folk singer, Irish flute and whistle player that specializes in the dance and song traditions of Ireland and Canada. Headlining the show and taking the Paradise stage once again is Celtic/Americana group, The Northerly Gales, from St. Paul. The Northerly Gales are always ready to rock. Whether you’re looking to tap your feet, forget your troubles, or just share a pint over some great tunes, look no further than The Northerly Gales!
The show is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13. Tickets are $15 for members, $20 for non-members and $20 for students. Tickets are available at the Paradise box office on Central Avenue or online at app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=pcfta.