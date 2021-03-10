The Owatonna People's Press, Faribault Daily News and Northfield News are interested in speaking to community members whose lives have changed since COVID-19 began hampering daily life last year. We are looking to capture how the pandemic is changing lives at home, at work, and in daily activities, both immediately and in the long run. Anyone interested in describing their experiences is welcome to contact Associate Editor Sam Wilmes at (507) 645-1115 or by email at samuel.wilmes@apgsomn.com.
News looking for community feedback on COVID-19 impacts
Mar 10
Mar 10
Mar 10
Mar 10
Mar 10
