Rice County Habitat invites area community members to celebrate with us and the Kath Family in dedicating the 50th home in Rice County at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. at the house, 3000 Acorn Trail, Faribault. The dedication is open to the public and will include a short program and a chance to meet the Kath family.
This is the 50th House built in Rice County since 1993. Rice County Habitat for Humanity partners with families who otherwise may be unable to achieve the dream of home-ownership by establishing partnerships among God’s people to build simple, decent, affordable homes.