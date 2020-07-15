President Donald Trump has invited Minnesota Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault) and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake) to attend a discussion about the president’s historic regulatory reform. The event takes place July 16 at the White House.
“It’s an honor to be invited by the president to attend an event on such an important issue,” said Jasinski. “Cutting regulations is not a topic that will lead the evening news, but it has a real, substantial impact on people’s lives. Cutting government regulations helps people get services they need quicker, helps people earn more and keep more of their own money, and helps create a booming economy. Prior to COVID, we saw how successful this effort was both here at home and nationwide.”
Last October, the president announced the Governors’ Initiative on Regulatory Innovation to extend the president’s historic regulatory reform to every level of government.
This initiative aims to cut regulations and costs, advance occupational licensing reform, and better align local, state and federal regulations. The initiative is a bipartisan group of state, local and tribal leaders from across the country who are championing deregulatory and smarter regulation activity.