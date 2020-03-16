With many visitors, volunteers and staff in mind and in response to the recommendations of the Minnesota Department of Health, Governor Walz, and the Department of Education, River Bend Nature Center is closing the interpretive center and cancelling all programs until further notice, with no plans of a re-open date at this time.
The public is encouraged to take advantage of the outdoor space and explore River Bend’s trail system. The trails will remain open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for people to enjoy and are a great practice of social distancing. Nature has many health benefits, including managing stress, getting fresh air and exercise to help our cardiovascular health and immune systems.
For the most up-to-date information, visit the website at rbnc.org.