"Tuscaloosa," the first feature-length film from local director Philip Harder, has been released on digital and on-demand, including Apple TV and Amazon.
Much of the movie was shot in and around Northeast Minneapolis, Anoka, and Northfield, using local actors and crew, including on the Carleton College campus, to create scenes evoking Tuscaloosa in the 1970s. The filmmakers used special effects to create Tuscaloosa-specific historical landmarks that no longer exist in that city.
Starring Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things, Velvet Buzzsaw), Devon Bostick (Okja, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, the CW’s 100), and rapper YG (Def Jam recording artist, White Boy Rick), "Tuscaloosa" is a lush 1970s period piece following a young man from a well-off Southern family as he faces the draft, life after college, first love and a family mystery that may also involve murder. Adapted by director Philip Harder from the novel of the same name by Glasgow Phillips, the movie also features Marchánt Davis (The Day Shall Come), and Tate Donovan (Rocketman, Argo).
“I’m so proud to share this film with the world, and look forward to the upcoming premiere Tuscaloosa in the Twin Cities as part of MSPIFF’s Minnesota Made films,” said Harder. “This community contains a tremendous amount of creativity, vision, and talent— our successes reflect how hard we work to lift up each other as we advance as individual artists. The MSP Film Society’s support of Minnesota filmmakers is an amazing asset to the local community, and the resources they provide are key to making sure the stories we want to tell come to life."