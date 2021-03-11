Today in History - March 11

As final preparations were being made for the current Apollo 9 mission, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration was quickly going forward with training the crew for the Apollo 11—the mission that will likely land men on the moon late this summer. Two members of the Apollo 11 crew, Edwin E. Aldrin and Neil A. Armstrong, along with the backup crew, James A. Lovell Jr. and Fred Heise Jr., recently spent some time near El Paso, Texas in March 11, 1969, practicing their geological knowledge before the moon mission. The astronauts practiced taking rock samples and shooting pictures, so that they will be able to bring back accurate samples of the moon’s surface for careful study. (AP Photo)