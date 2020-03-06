The Faribo 4 Kids organization is selling cut tulips to raise funds for projects in the community. The tulips, known as a welcoming sign of spring, cost $10 for 10 tulips/bunch. The sales will continue until Thursday, March 19 with delivery set for Thursday, March 26.
Funds that are raised support various programs for kids in the community such as: Supply Our Children, personal need items for foster children, books for per school children and recognition of school patrol and bus drivers.
To order contact Faribo 4 Kids members Bonnie Becker at 332-7790 or Marian Anderson at 334-0209.