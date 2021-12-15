People who wish to take one of the 10 classes offered this winter through the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium (CVEC) are in luck. Of the 180 student spaces, a few still are open. Even better: Four of the five classes with openings are being taught on Zoom, an added bonus for people hoping to stay home and warm. All classes begin the week of Jan. 3, 2022. Courses run through the week of Feb. 25.
A class on Shakespeare, being taught by Dan Van Tassel, has a few seats open. "Dramatically, we’ll be exploring the major genres of history, with Richard the Third; of comedy, with Measure for Measure; and of tragedy, with Hamlet. Additionally, nine representative sonnets will provide a testament to the Bard’s poetic excellence and ready wit," its instructor says. It will be held on eight consecutive Monday mornings. Also still available and on Zoom is "Nature Observation and Citizen Science," an 8-week class on Tuesday mornings, taught by Carol Trosset. If you'd rather learn your ecology in person, sign up for "Taking Personal Climate Action in Northfield," from George Kinney on eight Wednesday mornings.
Two classes address various issues in religious contexts. On Zoom, the first, "Religious Conversion," meets eight Thursday mornings. Topics include differing views of conversion in various Christian traditions; attitudes to conversion in other religions; deconversion, or the loss of faith; and contrasting understandings of what makes a conversion authentic or not. Students will read autobiographical reflections and contribute to lively discussions.
A unique class which considers a topic seldom researched or talked about, "Sisters and Saints–Women in American Religious History," is being offered on Friday mornings by Sandy Johnson. "We’ll read a book of essays on the subject and explore the particular contributions of individual women as well," Sandy Johnson says. She says that, while much of the discussion will center on Christianity, other religions also will be considered.
Registration is open right now, and may be done online at CVEC.org; or by printing one from the website. Paper registration forms may be picked up at FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield, MN. All courses cost $50, with some scholarship help available. More information about all of these classes, which are open to people over 50, whether retired or not, can be found on the website. Covid-19 restrictions, class times and locations, and information about the instructors is available on the website, as well.
For more information about this release, contact Peggy Sheldon, 952-200-4549