University of Minnesota Extension will partner with North Dakota State University Extension to offer a series of farm safety webinars this winter on Thursdays from January-March at 11 a.m. Each webinar will last one hour.
A press release states webinars include one on grain bin safety on Jan. 21, tractor and equipment safety on Feb. 4, youth farm safety on Feb. 18, livestock safety on March 4, and mental health on March 18.
The Farm Safety Webinar Series is offered free of charge. Participants must pre-register by visiting z.umn.edu/FarmSafetyWebinars. When registering for the webinar series, participants will have access to join each of the five webinar sessions and can choose to attend any or all sessions of interest. Questions can be sent to Emily Krekelberg at krek0033@umn.edu or Angie Johnson at angela.b.johnson@ndsu.edu.