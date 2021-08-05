Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS), in partnership with AmeriCorps Seniors, is seeking volunteers for its Foster Grandparent service in Goodhue, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties to offer guidance and encouragement to children and youth in the community.
Foster Grandparent volunteers are older adults who traditionally offer one-to-one mentoring in the classroom and other settings to children and youth who may be experiencing academic or social challenges. Their presence and reassurance can help children and youth improve self-esteem, social and emotional development and literacy and math skills.
In Minnesota in 2019, 273 Foster Grandparents spent nearly 163,350 hours supporting children at 142 schools and other sites throughout the state. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the service was provided virtually over the past year. Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota is hoping to resume in-person volunteering for the upcoming school year. However, there is still the opportunity to volunteer remotely with partner sites that offer remote learning.
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota is currently seeking volunteers who are age 55 years or older and can commit to at least 10 hours per week.
The Foster Grandparent service offers volunteers an hourly stipend, a chance to stay connected and a meaningful opportunity to make a difference in the lives of young people. More than 15 hours of training is provided and there are a limited number of iPads to loan volunteers who don’t have access to technology for remote volunteering.
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota conducts background checks to ensure safety. The statewide organization serves all Minnesotans and welcomes volunteers from various cultures, backgrounds, traditions and stages in life to inquire. If you are interested in becoming a Foster Grandparent, call 888.205.3770 or visit lssmn.org/fgvolunteer.
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota also welcomes organizations to become partner sites to support youth in a variety of settings including public and private schools, Head Start locations, shelters, and daycare centers. To become a partner, visit lssmn.org/fgpartner or call 888.205.3770.