Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Rice County Solid Waste Facility is transitioning to limited modified operations for self-haulers. This option will only be available for Rice County residents/property owners. No out of county waste will be accepted.
Rice County officials "strongly" recommend contacting a licensed hauler for waste disposal needs. Rice County has licensed haulers that service all areas of the County. Those who are in need of a licensed hauler are encouraged to contact a licensed hauler.
Solid waste haulers currently licensed to operate within Rice County are:
• Archambault Bros Disposal, 507-334-8910
• City & Lakes Disposal, 507-334-4465
• Dick's Sanitation, 952-469-2239
• Flom Disposal, 507-334-5767
• Waste Management, 1-800-841-5887 or 1-800-777-8408
Rice County resident/property owners who need to dispose of solid waste at the Rice County Solid Waste Facility without the use of a licensed hauler, are encouraged to make an appointment and any fee items must be pre-paid for online with credit/debit card or e-check. Appointment times will be scheduled in a morning and afternoon window of time from 8 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 3 p.m. Staff will do their best to accommodate the preferred date and time but cannot guarantee your first preference.
Appointments may be made by sending an email to SWAppts@co.rice.mn.us or by calling 507-332-6833. See co.rice.mn.us/207/solid-waste-facility for more information. Questions can be directed to rcsolidwaste@co.rice.mn.us or by calling 507-332-6833.