South Central College on Thursday released its President’s List and Dean’s List of students with exceptional academic performance this past in the 2019 Fall Semester, which ran from August - December, 2019.
The President’s List includes students who have a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or higher and have completed at least 24 cumulative credits at SCC. The Dean’s List includes students who have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and completed at least 12 credits that semester. Because of the different criteria, students may be named to both the President’s and The Dean’s Lists in the same semester. Students from the following communities were named to the 2019 Fall Semester President’s and Dean’s Lists.
President’s List
Faribault — Noah Hackett, Holly Kellstadt, Keanna Kerrigan and Cayla Peterson
Lonsdale — Piper Nelson
Nerstrand — Haylie Vezzoli
New Prague — Zachary Rossi
Dean's List
Faribault — Franko Alas, Mohamed Ali, Zahara Ali, Lexi Becker, David Benson, Cooper Brooks, Kayla Christmas, Samuel Clark, Yahye Dahir, Lindsey Davis, Matthew Gonzalez, Noah Hackett, Ryan Healy, Serene Johnson, Holly Kellstadt, Marissa Kenney, Keanna Kerrigan, Brian Lewis, Christina Meehan, Justin Miller, Chase Monson, Alexis Nuetzman, Cayla Peterson, Harley Pick-Labadie, Sarah Pierce, Morgan Rist, Lillian Ruisi, Jullian Salazar, Victoria Soukup and Matthew Wilder
Lonsdale — Samuel Goblirsch, Piper Nelson, Cohl Paggen, Grace Rechtzigel and Nicole Smith
Medford — Joseph Schull
Montgomery— Derrick Horejsi, Dustin Horejsi, Conrad McCrady, Ricardo Moreno Jr., Joshua Pichotta and Isaac Rynda
Nerstrand — Haylie Vezzoli
New Prague — Vanessa Kubes, Zachary Rossi, Connor Scharf and Cortney Schweiss
Northfield — Colette Stiles and Sydney Stiles