Open skate sessions at the Faribault Ice Arena for November are as follows:
Saturday Nov. 2 — 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Sunday Nov. 3 — 6-8:30 p.m.
Saturday Nov. 9 — No Open Skate
Sunday Nov. 10 — 6-8:30p.m.
Saturday Nov. 16 — 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Sunday Nov. 17 — 6 -8:30 p.m.
Saturday Nov. 23 — 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Sunday Nov. 24 — 6 -8:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29 — 12:30-3:30 p.m.**Free admission with canned food donation.
Saturday Nov. 30 — 12:30-3:30
Rules are posted at the Ice Arena.
The cost is $5 per person or $18 per family. Punch cards with 14 punches that can be purchased at the Community Center. Skate rentals are available at the arena for $3/pair.