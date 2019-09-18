Milestone Senior Living hosts a meeting on veterans aid and benefits at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 in the second floor Fireplace Room.
The speaker, Tracy McBroom, Rice County Veterans Service Officer, will educate veterans on what VA aid and attendance is, how they qualify for VA benefits, how they get their military records and how long the application process takes.
She will assist eligible veterans in accessing their VA benefits. For more information, contact Anne Pleskonko at 507-331-2748 or email lifeenrichmentfb@milestoneseniorliving.com.