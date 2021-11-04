Housing First Minnesota, the state’s leading voice for housing, has recognized Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, as a recipient of Housing First Minnesota's Legislator of the Year Awards. The honor recognizes legislators for their efforts in promoting housing affordability and homeownership opportunities for everyone, everywhere.
Rep. Duane Quam, R-Byron, was also
“Every day we read a new headline about the struggles Minnesotans are facing with housing affordability and availability,” said David Siegel, executive director of Housing First Minnesota. “Sen. Draheim and Rep. Quam worked tirelessly during the 2021 session to support legislation that would help create homeownership opportunities for everyone in Minnesota.”
In his second term, Draheim, who works in real estate, chairs the Senate Housing Committee and introduced some of the most comprehensive housing policy legislation in decades during the 2021 session. Additionally, he serves on the Legislative Commission on Housing Affordability.
Housing First Minnesota, the voice of home builders, remodelers, trade partners and homeowners, seeks to provide the opportunity for homeownership for everyone, everywhere.