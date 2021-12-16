Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, Dec. 16
NAMI Online Suicide Prevention Class for Ag Communities• 1-2:30 p.m., For rural and agricultural communities over the age of 16 who want to learn best practices in suicide prevention. Call 651-645-2948 for more info.
Community Dinner• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School, 922 Home Place, Faribault. Open to all youth, ages 18 and under eat free, adult meals for $3.50. Meals are not served on non-school days.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 75 cent chicken wings.
Friday, Dec. 17
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot. Christmas gifts for children and grandchildren will be distributed in December, call for details.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf distribution• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Advent Stroll Tour of Churches• 5-7 p.m., Hosts are: 5 p.m. First English Lutheran Church, 204 2nd St. NW; 5:30 p.m. The Cathedral of Our Mercy Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW; The River Community Church, 528 4th Ave. NW. Walk or Drive, No reservations, No Fee, Treats available.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 12-3 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Dec. 20
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 5:30-7:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Thursday December 23 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Schools Truth in Taxation hearing• 6 p.m., WEM High School board room, 500 E. Paquin St., Waterville.
American Legion Post 43 Executive Board Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Rice County Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. Appointments recommended (507-332-6111), walk-ins accepted. $21.22 donation requested. http://co.rice.mn.us/256/Public-Health.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Roasted chicken, lettuce salad, garlic bread, fruit and dessert.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). Adult children. 334-3434
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 5:30-7:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Thursday December 23 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 75 cent chicken wings.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault. Made to order burgers, Philly cheese steak sandwiches and chicken strips. All with French fried potatoes or tater tots.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf distribution• 5:31-7:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Friday, Dec. 24
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.