The Red Cross is thanking those who come to give Nov. 18-Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Thanks.) Additionally, those who come to give Nov. 27-30 will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt while supplies last.
The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to be the lifeline for patients in need this holiday season by making an appointment to give blood.
As schedules fill with holiday parties, shopping and fun with friends and family, many blood donors delay giving. Unfortunately, that may lead to delays in treatments for patients relying on blood. Right now, there is a critical need for type O blood donors.
Blood donation opportunities in Faribault Nov. 18 through Dec. 18:
12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 Fourth Ave. NW
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1, Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N.
1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2, Church of St. Patrick Shieldsville, 7525 Dodd Road
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 141 6th St. NW
12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, Eagles Club, 2027 W. Grant St.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, Faribault Fire Department, 122 Second St. NW