River Bend Wireless and Mechanical Society (RBWMS) is hosting an AMSAT - Satellite Communication informational/training/demonstration session from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Buckham Memorial Library, Second floor-Great Room, 11 Division St. East, Faribault. The presenter is Paul Overn, AMSAT Ambassador.
The Radio Amateur Satellite Corporation, or AMSAT, is a worldwide group of Amateur Radio Operators (Hams). It was formed in the District of Columbia in 1969 as an educational organization. AMSAT’s goal is to foster Amateur Radio’s participation in space research and communication. The Organization was founded to continue the efforts, that begun on Dec. 12, 1961, by a west coast USA-based group which built and launched the very first Amateur Radio satellite, called Project OSCAR.
Pre-registration is requested with Barry at ky0gbz@gmail.com or 612-209-5747 to ensure space is available. Youths are encouraged to attend, this event is free and open to the public.