GreenSeam is conducting virtual focus groups in partnership with Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and the Faribault Economic Development Authority for the 2021 State of Ag report on Tuesday, Jan. 26 from 10-11 a.m. online via zoom. Access to the zoom meeting can be found on www.ci.faribault.mn.us/CivicAlerts
GreenSeam, which organizes and aligns the collective work of its stakeholders to promote investment in ag business, is looking for local individuals who see themselves connected to the agriculture and food sector, including Food and Beverage, Livestock, Agronomy/Crop Science, Agri-Services/Business, Transportation/Energy, Manufacturing and Professional Services.
GreenSeam will lead the focus groups to gather opinions and thoughts on the opportunities and challenges of the issues impacting our region such as Talent and Workforce; Policy; Broadband; Innovation; Supply Chain.