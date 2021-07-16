For the past decade or so, a trend has been emerging in health care.
More and more medical doctors are working with evidence-based chiropractors to combine the best therapies from each of these health care fields. Medical doctors are increasingly taking steps to integrate cutting-edge research into their treatment protocols. This provides patients with the best outcomes and avoids ineffective, outdated and sometimes unsafe remedies.
While medical doctors are embracing evidence-based chiropractors, they are rejecting chiropractors who oppose childhood vaccinations and those who order X-rays for every patient. These practices and protocols are not supported by evidence and should be avoided by both doctors and patients.
A team of medical and chiropractic researchers conducted a clinical trial to determine whether the addition of chiropractic care to usual medical care results in better outcomes compared with usual medical care alone in patients with low back pain. The study was published in JAMA Network Open.
While both groups had equal pain at baseline, this research team found that chiropractic care with usual medical care outperformed usual medical care alone for pain at week six and week 12. This combined approach also showed lower disability, lower use of pain medications, and higher patient satisfaction. The research team concluded that spinal manipulation is effective and safe in patients with low back pain.
This clinical trial provides additional support for the inclusion of chiropractic care as a component of multidisciplinary health care for low back pain, as recommended in current guidelines.