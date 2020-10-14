Thanks to a partnership between the city of Faribault and Xcel Energy’s Partner in Energy, a free webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 to highlight easy, at-home tips you can do on your own, plus some additional projects that can help fix drafty windows and attics, cold rooms and damp basements.
Energy expert Stacy Boots Camp, from the Home Energy Squad, will lead the webinar.
"In this workshop I'll share low- and no-cost tips for improving the comfort and efficiency in your home - not only going into winter, but year-round,” Boots Camp said. “I'll also discuss some common winter prep tips and making smart energy investments in your home.”
Online workshop participants will be eligible for a discount on a Home Energy Squad visit, and one free visit will be given away.
The webinar is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to lower energy costs in the City. The ongoing partnership between the city of Faribault and Xcel Energy, known as “Partners in Energy,” is designed to support communities in developing and implementing energy action plans to drive community-driven goals around energy
“This free online seminar is a great opportunity for Faribault residents to learn about how they can save energy, and money in their residences,” said City Planner David Wanberg. “In turn, you’re also strengthening the economy and the environment.”
Saving energy is one of many key points within the Ccity of Faribault’s Community Vision-2040, which lays the groundwork for future planning. The city is working to reduce community-wide energy expenditure by 1 percent annually from business as usual (2015 baseline).
By 2040, this is estimated to save Faribault residents and businesses over $8 million a year, with accumulated savings of over $100 million.
To register for the free webinar, visit bit.ly/register-saveenergy or visit the faribault.org, and click on the “Fall Energy savings” link below City News.