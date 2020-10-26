Christ Lutheran Trunk or Treat

Despite the cold and snow, the annual Trunk or Treat event went on at Christ Lutheran Church in Faribault. Cars were decorated by congregation members and included a deck of playing cards, unicorns, Cinderella and a duck blind. Some treats that were passed out were purchased with a Thrivent Action Team grant. Christ Lutheran thanks all who helped and those that participated. (Photo courtesy of Luke Havumaki)
Load comments