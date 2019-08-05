Faribault YouthConnect! hosts its annual Fall and Winter Activities Fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Faribault High School Nomeland Gymnasium.
Information on programs, sports and activities for school-age children and teens will be available and volunteers will be hand to demonstrate what youth will experience when participating in each program.
A free meal will be provided as well as additional fun activities for the whole family, including a bounce house and scavenger hunt.
Community and school-based programs are welcome to participate. Vendors not yet registered are encouraged to do so as soon as possible by emailing becky@faribaultyouthinvestment.org or calling 507-838-1788. There is still plenty of space available.
Volunteers are also still needed for set up, tear down and serving food. Please contact Becky Ford if you are able to help out.