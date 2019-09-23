The classes of 1967 and 1968 are gathering for a combined class reunion on homecoming weekend, Friday, Oct. 4.
The class of 1966 has also been invited to join in.
The reunion will be at the Faribault American Legion starting at 4 p.m. with social time and dinner at 5 p.m.
The class of 1968 will have a casual get-together at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Faribault Elks Lodge, 1401 Second St. NW. A light supper will be provided.
For more information, call Kathleen Bauer Cap, class of '68 at 507-334-8827.