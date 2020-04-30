Just last year the rusty patched bumble bee was listed as the first endangered bee species in the continental United States.
The state of Minnesota responded by passing the Lawns to Legumes bill and making the bee Minnesota’s new state bee. The Lawns to Legumes bill provides $900,000 for the conservation of the species, including $350 for residents to convert traditional turfgrass lawns into pollinator friendly habitat.
This spring, Blue Thumb is offering educational workshops on behalf of Lawns to Legumes to help residents get involved in the program and install habitat for pollinator and water conservation in the Twin Cities and beyond.
The Lawns to Legumes: Resilient Yards webinar will include do-it-yourself tips for designing and installing pollinator-friendly plantings to replace a conventional lawn, to practices that improve water quality and nurture healthy soil.
In addition, participants will learn about Lawns to Legumes, the new state program offering grants and other support to help Minnesotans protect the endangered rusty patched bumble bee and other pollinators by putting in native pocket plantings, beneficial trees and shrubs, pollinator lawns and meadows. Blue Thumb coordinates the individual support program in partnership with the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources.
“Pollinator conservation can be as simple as allowing clover to bloom within your lawn, or installing a few native perennials. Small actions like these can have great impacts when adopted by communities that have the proper information and guidance,” says James Wolfin, an expert on bee-friendly lawns and a manager of the Lawns to Legumes program for Blue Thumb.
The webinar is $15 and will be offered from 6–8 pm, May 7. Participants will learn practical information about installing projects, Lawns to Legumes and other cost-share programs, and resources to help get a project in the ground. More information on workshops are available by visiting bit.ly/3d6il8m or calling 651-699-2426.