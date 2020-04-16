Submissions for the Minnesota Humanities Center's (MHC) 2020 Veterans’ Voices Award are now being accepted and can be easily submitted online. Selected works will be honored at an award ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at The Wilder Center in St. Paul.
MHC invites Veterans living in Minnesota to submit poetry, prose, essays and memoirs for consideration. Submissions will be accepted through July 31, 2020 and should focus on one (or more) of the eight topics that frame the Veterans’ Voices program: Combat and non-combat, duty, family, motivation, perceptions, reintegration, service and transformation. An independent panel will review submitted writings and make award recommendations for up to 10 Veteran writers to the Humanities Center.
“This is a great time for Veterans to share their stories of overcoming adversity to empower other Veterans and Minnesotans around the state,” said Blake Rondeau, Veterans’ Voices Program Officer. “Sharing personal experiences can be an incredibly empowering part of the healing process for Veterans. It’s also powerful for audience members who leave the ceremony with a greater sense of understanding and empathy for these experiences.”
Prior to submitting written work, the Humanities Center encourages Veterans to attend one of four free Warrior Writers Workshops now offered online and around greater Minnesota on April 23, May 7, June 4 and July 9, 2020. Workshops offer a safe place for Veterans to write about their experiences using prompts and discussion. Attendance at a workshop is encouraged, but not mandatory, and it will not influence the selection process.
“This year we are fully embracing the idea of improvising, adapting, and overcoming as we launch virtual experiences for our Veterans to participate in our Warrior Writers Workshops,” said Kevin Lindsey, CEO of the Minnesota Humanities Center. “Seeing the writing that is occurring as we shelter in place has MHC very excited about the great stories that we are going to hear at our Veterans Voices Award Ceremony in October.”
For more information on the Veterans’ Voices program, details about the Veterans’ Voices Award guidelines and submission and how to register for upcoming Warrior Writers Workshops, visit mnhum. org/veterans-voices.