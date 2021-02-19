There is a good chance that you, a family member or a friend could be affected by heart disease. That is why you should be aware of what you can do to reduce your risk for coronary heart disease, stroke, congestive heart failure, and many other heart conditions.
Here are some guidelines to follow that can help you maintain a healthy heart and prevent heart disease:
• If you smoke, stop. According to the American Heart Association, a smoker’s risk for heart attack is more than twice the risk for nonsmokers.
• Follow a heart-healthy diet. Emphasize fruits, vegetables, and whole grains and stay away from foods with saturated fat and cholesterol.
• Exercise regularly. Daily physical activity reduces your risk for heart problems and helps control risk factors like obesity and high cholesterol.
• Have your physician check your cholesterol level. Risk for heart disease increases as cholesterol levels increase.
• Keep your blood pressure under control. High blood pressure can cause the heart to weaken over time.
• Achieve and maintain a healthy weight. Ask your participating physician what a Proper weight is for you.
February is Heart Health Month. Take care of your heart and prevent heart disease.