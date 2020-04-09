Rice County Public Health has created a COVID-19 Resource Guide for community members during this time of changing resource availability. This guide can be found on the Rice County COVID-19 website under "Hotlines and Other Resources."
The COVID-19 website was created to help keep Rice County residents up to date on the COVID-19 pandemic and to share guidance on ways to slow the spread of disease.
The resource guide includes information that may help residents with specific questions or needs that are COVID-19 related. Rice County Public Health staff will continue to work on keeping the resource guide up to date, since this information may frequently change. Suggestions for additions or changes to the resource guide may be sent directly to lreece@co.rice.mn.us or by calling 507-333-3818.
Contacts: Lyndsey Reece, Rice County Child and Teen Checkup Coordinator at 507-333-3818, Deb Purfeerst, Rice County Public Health Director at 507-332-6111 and Sara Folsted, Rice County Administrator at 507-332-6121.