The members of the Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior will be hosting it’s annual Merner Classical Music Concert Series beginning on Feb. 16 with a concert occurring every two weeks through March. All concerts begin at 1 p.m. and are held in the sanctuary of the cathedral.
On Feb. 16 St. Olaf cello professor David Carter and his wife Gustavus Adophus professor Esther Wang will perform Beethoven cello sonatas.
On March 1 Alice Chang, who is just completing her doctorate in piano performance, will give a piano recital.
On March 14 the Sonora Winds, an oboe, clarinet, and bassoon trio, will perform music from Poland.
The final concert will feature the Minneapolis Trombone Choir.
A ticket for all four concerts for $20 will be available at the HyVee service desk or at the church office from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. Tickets can be purchased for $10 each at the door.