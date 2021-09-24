Would you like to learn how to high kick like the Black Diamonds? Come learn a high-kick routine taught by the TCU-LSH Black Diamond dance team and perform it at a TCU varsity football halftime show.
Dancers will learn performance technique, attitude, stamina and sky-high kicks. Practice is from 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 and Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Montgomery Elementary School gym.
Dancers will meet before the 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 game in the TCU High School commons for a final practice before the performance. Parents should pick their child up at 6:30 p.m. to watch the first half of the game, then bring your child to the west side of the football stands when there is 5 minutes left in the first half of the game to meet with the dance team to get ready to perform. Please provide a shirt size when registering.
Deadline to register is noon Friday, Oct 1. Cost is $40. Register online at bit.ly/2XKUXuS.