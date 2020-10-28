122486387_5421229777902800_7959114459805426398_n.jpg

Pictured is staff member Sarah Simon with the Faribault Middle School water bottles seventh grade teachers purchased. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Middle School) 

 
122510156_5421229591236152_5789086951296594967_n.jpg

Since students aren’t able to use the water fountains due to COVID-19, seventh grade teachers purchased water bottles for all seventh graders at Faribault Middle School. Pictured, Sarah Simon and other staff members sell ice cream treats at lunch to raise funds for the water bottles. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Middle School) 
123091521_5421230074569437_1569751363244298644_n.jpg

One student purchases an ice cream treat from Sarah Simon during lunch. Funds raised from selling the treats were used to purchase water bottles for all seventh grade students at FMS. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Middle School)
Load comments