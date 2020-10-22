Seven-day meal packs are now available for pick-up Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at Faribault High School Door 9 or 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary. Each seven-day meal pack includes items for seven breakfasts, seven lunches and additional ingredients needed to make a healthy meal. All meals are pork-free and funded by the USDA through an extension of the summer food service program.
This program is free for all kids age 18 and under. Kids don’t need to be present to pick up the meals — just tell organizers how many people need to be fed and they will load your vehicle.
Contact Food Services Director Brenda Boehm at 507-333-6773 with any questions.