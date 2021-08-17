NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on each of the following Tuesdays: Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Dec. 16.
Called QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) for Agricultural Communities, the program helps individuals learn the three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. More than 1 million adults in the U.S. have been trained in QPR. This 1.5-hour class is for members of rural and agricultural communities over the age of 16 who want to learn best practices in suicide prevention.
For further information, call 651-645-2948.